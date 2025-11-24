College Football
Cincinnati AD Apologizes for Fans’ Derogatory Chants During BYU’s Week 13 Win
College Football

Cincinnati AD Apologizes for Fans’ Derogatory Chants During BYU’s Week 13 Win

Updated Nov. 24, 2025 5:38 p.m. ET

Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham issued an apology to BYU and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday for derogatory chants by fans at Nippert Stadium during the Bearcats' game against the Cougars.

"The use of offensive or religiously derogatory language by a group of fans during Saturday's game was unacceptable and does not reflect our values," Cunningham wrote in a post on X. "We remain committed to creating an environment at Nippert Stadium where every visiting team and its supporters are treated with dignity and respect."

BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

Videos shared on social media showed fans repeatedly chanting "(expletive) the Mormons" as No. 11 BYU was on its way to a 26-14 win. The game was played a day after the church community delivered a truckload of 27,000 pounds of food to the UC campus pantry, which provides students, staff and faculty assistance for food insecurity.

Cincinnati was the second school this season to apologize for fan behavior during a game against BYU. In September, Colorado coach Deion Sanders issued the apology shortly before the Big 12 Conference reprimanded the Buffaloes and issued a $50,000 fine for similar chants.

The Big 12 did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment on possible disciplinary action against Cincinnati.

BYU closes the regular season at home against UCF on Saturday and Cincinnati visits TCU.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes