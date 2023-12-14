College Football Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's early edges for College Football Playoff Updated Dec. 14, 2023 12:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The College Football Playoff is still nearly three weeks away, but that doesn't mean you can't start thinking about which wagers you might want to make for the semifinal matchups.

No. 1 Michigan is taking on No. 4 Alabama at the Rose Bowl, while No. 2 Washington faces No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Both matchups take place on New Year's Day.

FOX Sports gambling expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica joined Jason McIntyre on Wednesday's "The Herd" to discuss his early gambling edges and tips for each matchup.

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1)

ADVERTISEMENT

Spread: Texas -4.5

Point total: 64.5

The Bear: Lean Texas -4.5, Over 64.5

"I like the Longhorns in this spot. I really like the Over in this spot as my better play in this game. I see a lot of points. The one area you can expose Texas is in the secondary. I think with the receivers and style of offense Washington has — especially with Texas being down a [defensive back] in the first half due to a targeting penalty in the Big 12 Championship Game — I think Washington will put up points.

"But the way the Texas offense is clicking now with [Quinn] Ewers healthy, with a healthy group of wide receivers — [Xavier] Worthy should be back, no problem from that injury he suffered in the Big 12 Championship Game. Yeah, they lost Jonathon Brooks. But the running backs they've got, they're still really, really good.

"I see this being like a 38-28, 42-31 type of game. It'll be pretty high-scoring. I don't think we're going to get many stops. Ultimately, I do think Texas' front will get a few more stops than Washington. I like Texas in this game by quite a bit."

Chris "The Bear" Fallica discusses Harbaugh's future, CFP semifinals

Rose Bowl: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide Tide (12-1) vs. No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

Spread: Michigan -1.5

Point total: 45.5

The Bear: Wait to place your wager if you like Michigan, a bit weary of betting on Alabama

"That's certainly the narrative going into this game, that Michigan hasn't been able to win these games in the [College Football] Playoff and hasn't been able to win these big non-conference games against SEC teams. I can see a spot where, if you like Michigan, I would just wait. I do think Alabama is going to close as the favorite because of that narrative. Because of Michigan kind of surviving Maryland late, not looking great offensively against Penn State and nearly blowing that lead at home against Ohio State.

"I think there are a lot of knocks on Michigan right now. You saw the team's reaction when they said, ‘No. 4 is Alabama.' It was kind of like an, ‘Oh, Alabama?' That narrative with another two-and-a-half weeks before the game is played [will make Alabama the favorite].

Joel Klatt's Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl initial impressions

"Most people I've heard make a pick for this game so far have picked Alabama to win this game. … But, if you like Michigan in this game, I would certainly wait because I think you'll be able to get a pick 'em in most spots and maybe Alabama going off as a slight favorite."

Bonus bet: Where would you bet Jim Harbaugh is coaching in 2024?

The Bear: Chargers

"I would think he'll be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers at this time next year. If you look at all of the situations out there, he coached at San Diego (in college), the 49ers and Stanford. I think this is a spot for him where he can land. You get a great situation with a great stadium. You get Austin Ekeler, you get Justin Herbert. He'll get Joey Bosa. There's a lot to work with at the Chargers. But the writing is on the wall. I think we all know Brandon Staley's days are going to be numbered with that team.

"I know people say the Bears because they'll have the No. 1 pick and their pick as well, but I don't see that as a spot for him. Kevin Warren, who used to be the commissioner of the Big Ten, is now in that Bears front office. I don't know the relationship between he and Harbaugh. Was it good? Was it bad? If you're looking to take over a situation right now, I think the Chargers situation is better than taking over for the Bears."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the college football and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share