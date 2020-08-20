College Football
CFB Update: Notre Dame Cancels Practice
College Football

CFB Update: Notre Dame Cancels Practice

3 hours ago

As the college football season inches closer for select conferences, here's an update on the latest from the amateur football ranks:

Georgia State QB has COVID-related heart condition

Georgia State freshman QB Mikele Colasurdo announced he will sit out the 2020 college football season due to a recently-diagnosed heart condition following his bout with coronavirus.

In a statement on Twitter, Colasurado wrote:

Although the details of the heart condition are unknown, several professional and collegiate athletes have spoken out about Myocarditis, a disease that causes inflammation of the heart that has been linked to COVID-19.

The heart condition has been on the minds of Power 5 conferences as well, as they weigh the possibility of playing a fall football season.

Colasurado was named the 2019-2020 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Chapman High School to an undefeated 15-0 record and state championship.

Colasurdo was expected to compete for the starting QB job in 2020 as a true freshman.

Notre Dame players in quarantine, practice cancelled

The Fighting Irish canceled practice for the second consecutive day after five players tested positive for COVID-19, with six other athletes already having been placed in quarantine through contact-tracing protocols.

The entire 116-man roster was tested Monday and Wednesday, and testing will continue on Friday.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open the season at home against Duke on Sept. 12.

West Virginia nixes fan attendance at opener

West Virginia announced that its season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will not have fans in attendance.

Amid coronavirus concerns, only essential game day personnel, football staff and families will be admitted into Milan Puskar Stadium.

Fan attendance has not yet been ruled out for the entire 2020 season.

The Mountaineer's Big 12 home0opener is slated for Oct. 3 against Baylor.

Stay tuned for more updates.

