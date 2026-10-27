BYU vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9

The No. 8 BYU Cougars are back at home to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 8 BYU vs. Arizona State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

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Arizona State @ No. 8 BYU Odds

Moneyline

BYU: -750

Arizona State: +525

Spread

BYU -16.5: -108

Arizona State +16.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 48.5: -108

Under 48.5: -112

Arizona State @ No. 8 BYU Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

BYU suffered its first loss last week. The last time the Cougars lost two straight was in 2024, in Weeks 10 and 11, and the second of those losses came against Arizona State.

In Arizona State’s two Big 12 losses, it allowed more than 50 points. In its two wins, it allowed 17. BYU hasn’t scored more than 31 points in a conference game this season.

Since 2000, these two teams have met only twice, in 2021 and 2024, each team winning one game. Arizona State won the last matchup in 2024.

Arizona State's Reed Harris is the Big 12's leading receiver with 800 yards, fifth-most in the nation.

The Pick: Over 48.5

How to Watch No. 8 BYU vs. Arizona State