By The Numbers: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State, Alabama-Auburn highlight Week 13 matchups
By The Numbers: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State, Alabama-Auburn highlight Week 13 matchups

3 hours ago

It's the final week of the college football regular season, which means rivalry games are on tap.

No. 3 Alabama travels to Auburn for the latest installment of the Iron Bowl, and No. 11 Oregon and Oregon State battle for in-state supremacy.

To cap off the weekend, No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State renew their rivalry, with both looking to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship.

Let's dig into the numbers of these Saturday matchups.

No. 3 Alabama at Auburn
3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

47-37-1: Alabama leads the all-time series with 47 wins, including a 42-13 win at home last season. The Crimson Tide have won seven of the past 10 matchups.

400: Alabama has gained 400-plus yards of total offense in 49 of its past 52 games.

47: Alabama has won 47 of its past 48 games in which it has scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game.

7.36: Auburn is second in the SEC and 14th nationally in team tackles for loss, with 7.36 per game (81 total TFL for the season).

20: Auburn is 6-1 when scoring at least 20 points this season.

Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon
3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

66-48-10: Oregon leads the all-time series with 66 wins to Oregon State's 48. Oregon State won last season's matchup 41-38, though Oregon has won eight of the past 10 meetings.

81.6: Oregon State has an 81.6% red-zone conversion rate this season, having scored on 40 of its 49 trips.

50.7: Oregon has converted on 50.7% of its third downs (72 of 142), the sixth-best mark in the FBS.

6-0: Oregon is 6-0 at home this season and has the third-longest active home win streak in the FBS, at 18 games.

Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State
3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

17-17-1: The all-time series between these programs is tied, with the past 10 matchups having been split at five games apiece.

200: Penn State has gained 200 or more rushing yards 33 times in the James Franklin era. The Nittany Lions are 28-5 in those games.

15.5: The Nittany Lions are allowing just 15.5 points per game in 2021, leading the Big Ten and ranking fourth in the country.

32.1: Michigan State is third in the Big Ten in scoring offense (32.1 PPG) and fourth in total offense (463.4 YPG).

136.2: Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker is second in the FBS in rushing, averaging 136.2 YPG.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State
7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

90-18-7: Oklahoma leads the all-time series with 90 wins and has won the past six meetings, including last season's matchup 41-13.

17-2: Oklahoma is 17-2 against Oklahoma State when both teams are ranked in the AP poll and has won both meetings when each team was ranked in the top 10.

2,192: Come Saturday, Oklahoma will have been Big 12 champion for 2,192 consecutive days, but a loss would end that streak.

2011: A win would secure Oklahoma State's first outright Big 12 title since 2011.

4: A win would give Oklahoma State its fourth win this season against a top-25 opponent.

