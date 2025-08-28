College Football Buckeye Fan Gets Tattoo Live on 'The Joel Klatt Show' Published Aug. 28, 2025 10:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Less than 48 hours ahead of one of the most anticipated games of the college football season — No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State — FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt turned his live show into something unforgettable: a moment of fandom permanently inked into history.

During a special live taping of "The Joel Klatt Show" on Thursday night at the Browning Amphitheater on the Ohio State campus, lifelong Buckeyes fan Andy Nero shocked the crowd by getting a "2025 Ohio State National Champions" tattoo on stage.

Yes, 2025.

While Ohio State hasn’t played a snap this season, Nero’s confidence in the Buckeyes’ season is now inked in bold lettering on his upper right shoulder, thanks to Columbus-based tattoo artist Mathew Franklin.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I couldn't be happier," Nero said. "I did not know it was going to be a predictive tattoo. But, ‘Great Bambino’ — we're going to be calling our shot."

The tattoo, etched in scarlet and gray with a block "O" and the year 2025 wrapped around it, drew cheers from the live audience.

"When I heard about this," Klatt said. "I think, 'they're going to back out at the last moment when they're already here,' but Andy is all in."

The man behind the tattoo, Mathew Franklin, is no stranger to meaningful ink. He runs a private tattoo studio in Columbus, but even he admitted this was a first.

Watch the full live episode of "The Joel Klatt Show" — including Andy’s tattoo, the interviews, and all the behind-the-scenes moments — Friday morning on YouTube.

Klatt checked on Nero in the middle of his show and asked: "Do you have any regrets?"

"No regrets," Nero replied.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

What did you think of this story?

share