Brother of Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Decommits From Huskers, Reopens Recruitment

Dayton Raiola, a three-star recruit by Nebraska and the brother of Huskers' quarterback Dylan Raiola, has decommited from the school and is reopening his recruitment three weeks before college football's early signing period begins, per ESPN.

Prior to accepting the commitment offer from Nebraska, according to 247Sports, Raiola was submitted offers by Charlotte and Appalachian State as well, but chose the Huskers later that year before making an official visit this past summer. It is unclear what Raiola's plan is now after decommiting from Nebraska.

The Huskers' recruitment class has now shrunk to nine pledges, and Raiola is the fourth player to decommit from them in this period. He was the lone quarterback in this year's recruiting class pledged to Nebraska, leaving them without one for this cycle.

Raiola, who goes to Buford High School in Georgia, is not only the brother of Dylan Raiola, the Huskers' starting quarterback until a broken fibula ended his season after nine games, but also the son of former Nebraska center and NFL player Dominic Raiola. The elder Raiola was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft after an All-American season with the Huskers, and spent all 14 years of his pro career with them.

