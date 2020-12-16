College Football Time to Buck Up 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On this week's edition of Breaking the Huddle, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt Klatt welcomed in Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields ahead of the Big Ten Championship.

With College Football Playoff implications on the line for the Buckeyes, Klatt also previewed the CFP, and of course, broke down his top 10.

Even with much at stake for Fields and OSU this weekend, the Heisman contender isn't letting the outside noise distract him.

"As long as we do what we are supposed to on the field, and execute like we're supposed on the field, I think we will be in the place we want to be."

Quite a bit of Fields' confidence comes from his comfort in knowing the offense, as it's his second year as the Buckeyes starter under coach Ryan Day.

"Just having that grasp of the offense, having that that extra year in the offense, it makes me a leader – really a second coach on the field. I think it makes me more comfortable in my shoes."

It doesn't hurt that Fields has quite a few playmakers alongside him.

While Fields might lead college football in passing touchdowns (15), completion percentage (78.1) and passer rating (196.1), the Buckeyes also average the most rushing yards per game among Power 5 programs (251.0).

"I think we have all the talent in the world. As long as we execute the way we are supposed to, I think the sky is the limit for us."

But even so, that doesn't mean that Fields and Co. haven't faced a few challenges along the way, including a tough Indiana team earlier this season.

In that matchup, Fields made uncharateristic mistakes – including tossing three inceptions, which matched his 2019 season total.

But Fields learned from the experience, and changed his mindset, taking better care of the football against Michigan State the following week.

"The next week I had to lower my intensity, and be an even-keeled player and just play my game."

Now, Fields will have to take those lessons and implement them against a stout Northwestern defense and he explained what the Buckeyes have to do to come out with a 'W'.

"Northwestern, they are a very well-coached team. They are very disciplined on defense. They don't make many mistakes. What we are going to have to do is execute on all levels."

According to FOX Bet, OSU is a heavy favorite (-20.5) this weekend, and the Buckeyes also have the third-best odds (+475) to win it all.

