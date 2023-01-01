College Football
LSU vs. Purdue best bet, odds and how to bet
1 hour ago

The No. 17 LSU Tigers (9-4) and Purdue Boilermakers (8-5) look to rebound from losses in their conference championship games when the teams meet in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida.

The Tigers were ranked sixth and in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff before losing their past two games, including a 50-30 loss to top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship game.

The Boilermakers lost to No. 2 Michigan 43-22 in the Big Ten Conference championship game.

Purdue hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as head coach, replacing Jeff Brohm, who was hired earlier in the month as coach at Louisville, his alma mater. Offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, Jeff's brother, will serve as interim coach against LSU.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between LSU and Purdue, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue (1 p.m. ET Monday, ABC)

Point spread: LSU -14.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: LSU -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Purdue +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 6:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
LSU Tigers
LSU
Purdue Boilermakers
PUR

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This line has moved almost 10 points.

Las Vegas bookmakers opened LSU as a 6.5-point favorite, and it feels like nothing positive has happened for Purdue since post. Professional bettors laid 6.5 and 7 almost immediately under the assumption that head Jeff Brohm would likely leave and all hell would break loose.

And, boy, has it happened.

Brohm did exit stage left for Louisville, and he brought lots of his offensive coaches with him. And several key starters for Purdue are skipping the game, including quarterback Aidan O’Connell and leading pass catchers Charlie Jones and Payne Durham.

This is probably a blowout, but I can’t advise you to lay 15.5 when you could have laid so many better numbers. I think the best remaining move is to short Purdue’s depleted offense in the first half. 

PICK: Purdue Under 9.5 points in first half at FOX Bet

Are you ready to wager on some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

