College Football Bill Belichick, UNC Reportedly Discussing Possible Buyout Options Published Oct. 8, 2025 8:31 p.m. ET

Chapel Bill might soon be no more.

Bill Belichick and North Carolina have begun discussing buyout options that would end his tenure as the football program's head coach, The Read Optional reported. Additionally, Belichick has shown a willingness to use his $1 million buyout if he can find a new job with another team or in media, The Read Optional added to its report. Possible exit strategy options for Belichick were also discussed among UNC athletic department staffers on Wednesday, 247Sports reported.

The news of Belichick's possible dismissal as UNC's head coach comes as his tenure in Chapel Hill reached a new low. UNC suffered a blowout 38-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday, moving the Tar Heels to 2-3 on the season. However, it has a 0-3 record against power conference foes, losing by an average of 29 points in those games.

But Belichick's program has also faced scrutiny for off-field matters. UNC cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended after a report from WRAL indicated that he offered extra benefits to a player and his family, FOX Sports' and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported. The report from WRAL also shared that players were selling tickets that were allotted to them, with a UNC compliance officer notifying players that it's against NCAA rules.

Recruiting and practice violations have been proven to be found true by UNC as it continues to investigate more serious recruiting violations, according to The Read Optional.

The report from WRAL also shared overall dysfunction surrounding UNC's program, with a source close to the team reportedly telling the outlet that the Tar Heels are a "complete disaster" under Belichick. Belichick has shut people out in the program and general manager Mike Lombardi was described as "rude" and "nasty," WRAL's report added.

There's also been other off-field drama through the first month-plus of the regular season surrounding UNC. In September, Belichick confirmed that UNC had banned scouts from the New England Patriots from attending practices. Earlier this week, it was reported that the plans for the in-season, behind-the-scenes documentary centered on UNC were scrapped.

As Belichick has struggled at his first-ever college coaching job, FS1's Colin Cowherd isn't surprised by the reports that have emerged in recent days.

"Bill Belichick and Mike Lombardi, it has been a disaster," Cowherd said on "The Herd." "Parents hate him, administrators can't stand him. This is what happens when you lose. People keep quiet when you're winning because nobody wants to hear and you'll get called out. But when you're losing, the truth comes out.

"I've said this for years: Belichick, when he was in Cleveland, he didn't treat people well. In New England, he didn't even treat [Tom] Brady well. Think about how successful he was in New England. A couple of bad seasons, but Robert Kraft was like, ‘You’re outta here.' Would you really do that if you had a warm spot in your heart for him?"

UNC is in the midst of its second bye week in three weeks before it faces Cal on Oct. 17. But while UNC only has one ranked opponent left on its schedule (Virginia), it might take a miracle for it to reach six wins and qualify for a bowl game in 2025. It has the fourth-worst total offense in the nation and the third-worst scoring offense among power conference teams. UNC also ranks in the bottom-third of the ACC in total defense and scoring defense.

With the Tar Heels teetering under Belichick, an unnamed UNC defensive assistant made a blunt assessment of the program to The Read Optional.

"What we've done to these kids is f---ed up," the unnamed coach told The Read Optional.

