Big Ten announces football tiebreaking process for championship game
The Big Ten announced new football tiebreaking procedures for the 2024 title game, which will be the first in conference history to match the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the overall conference standings, on Monday.
The conference is heading into its first season without divisions, meaning that the days of the winners of the Big Ten East and West divisions meeting in the championship game are over.
That said, many teams could be tied for the top two spots at the season's end — and have never played each other — with the current 18-team field.
The list of tiebreaking criteria in order, according to the Big Ten, is:
- Head-to-head results during the regular season
- Record against all common conference opponents
- Record against mutual conference opponents with best record
- Best Big Ten winning percentage of conference opponents
- Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics after the regular season
- Random draw of tied teams
The 2024 Big Ten Championship Game is set to take place on Saturday, December 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the winner will represent the conference as the Automatic Qualifier (AQ) to the College Football Playoff.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida State with game-winning FG in Week 0 opener
2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134
Deion Sanders shuts out newspaper columnist in quest to keep negativity out of Colorado
-
2024 College Football Playoff Predictions: Picks for 12-team bracket by Joel Klatt
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College Football betting report: 'Bettors can't get enough of the Buckeyes'
-
Defining success for 10 of college football's most interesting teams
Alabama denies accusation of 'illegally recruiting' kicker Graham Nicholson
College football bets: Are Missouri, Florida State, Carson Beck worth betting on?
-
Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida State with game-winning FG in Week 0 opener
2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134
Deion Sanders shuts out newspaper columnist in quest to keep negativity out of Colorado
-
2024 College Football Playoff Predictions: Picks for 12-team bracket by Joel Klatt
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College Football betting report: 'Bettors can't get enough of the Buckeyes'
-
Defining success for 10 of college football's most interesting teams
Alabama denies accusation of 'illegally recruiting' kicker Graham Nicholson
College football bets: Are Missouri, Florida State, Carson Beck worth betting on?