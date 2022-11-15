College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for TCU at Baylor
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for TCU at Baylor

1 hour ago

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!

And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.

The show starts at 9 a.m. CT, but the festivities begin much earlier, with the Big Noon Kickoff Fan Area — free to fans — opening at 7 a.m. C.T. The first 200 fans will receive an exclusive T-shirt, and there will also be an opportunity to receive free food, land some swag and see celebrity guests. And don't forget to bring your sign, as the best will earn a $500 prize!

So bring your school spirit and join us at the South Plaza of McLane Stadium to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, you will have a chance to win prizes throughout the show, including Xboxes, Playstations, gift cards and more.

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself could be an interesting matchup, as 10-0 TCU tries to continue its surprising march toward a Big 12 Championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. The Frogs are led by senior quarterback Max Duggan, who has passed for 2,531 yards, 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season.

The Bears (6-4), meanwhile, are trying to rebound after a 31-3 loss to Kansas State, a defeat that snapped Baylor's three-game winning streak.

