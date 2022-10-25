College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Ohio State at Penn State
1 hour ago

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to remain undefeated as they visit No. 13 Penn State on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for its first appearance at Happy Valley!

And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET, but the festivities begin much earlier, with the Big Noon Kickoff Fan Area — free to fans — opening at 7 a.m. E.T. Fans will have a chance to receive free Wendy's, land some swag, see celebrity guests and take in live music. And don't forget to bring your sign, as the best of them will receive awesome prizes!

So bring your school spirit and join us outside Gate B of the Bryce Jordan Center to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, you will have a chance to win prizes throughout the show, including Playstations, gift cards and more.

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself could be a fascinating matchup as the dynamic Ohio State offense faces a Penn State defense that has been stingy against the passing game.

Ohio State ranks second in the nation in scoring at 49.6 PPG, and quarterback C.J. Stroud leads the FBS in both passing efficiency (203.9) and passing touchdowns (28). But the Nittany Lions have held three opponents to under 50% in pass completion percentage this season, so it will be interesting to see how thing shake out.

The Buckeyes have dominated this series recently, winning five straight. They're also 15-7 against the Nittany Lions when both teams are ranked.

The game will be called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

