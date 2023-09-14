College Football 'Big Noon Kickoff' Colorado pregame lineup will feature Gronk, Lil' Wayne, Coach Prime Updated Sep. 14, 2023 7:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Big Noon Kickoff" is returning to Boulder for the second straight week, and this time FOX's pregame show is bringing some special friends!

FOX Sports contributor and former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski will kick things off by throwing a party for attendees starting at 7 a.m. local time at Farrand Field on Colorado's campus.

"Boulder is the most electric city in the country right now, and I'm coming to throw down an epic pregame party just for you guys," Gronkowski said Thursday.

Not only will "Gronk" be there to bring the fun, but Grammy award-winning rapper Lil' Wayne — who is also a contributor to FOX Sports' new "Undisputed" lineup — will be performing.

And yes, there will be an appearance from Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders himself, who is looking to win his third straight game to begin his first season leading the Buffaloes.

HOW TO WATCH ‘BIG NOON KICKOFF’ THIS SATURDAY

That's not all. Those in attendance will receive free Wendy's meals, and there will also be merchandise and ticket giveaways. Plus, whoever brings the best sign will win $1,000!

And don't forget about the main event when "Big Noon Kickoff" begins on FOX. Fans present at the set will be seen from coast to coast along with the star-studded "Big Noon Kickoff" crew featuring Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer.

If you cannot make it in person to Boulder on Saturday morning, "Big Noon Kickoff" will go live at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT before heading to Champaign, Illinois, along with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft and the "Big Noon Saturday" crew as Penn State takes on Big Ten rival Illinois at Noon ET. Catch it all live on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

