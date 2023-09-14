College Football
'Big Noon Kickoff' Colorado pregame lineup will feature Gronk, Lil' Wayne, Coach Prime
College Football

'Big Noon Kickoff' Colorado pregame lineup will feature Gronk, Lil' Wayne, Coach Prime

Updated Sep. 14, 2023 7:45 p.m. ET

"Big Noon Kickoff" is returning to Boulder for the second straight week, and this time FOX's pregame show is bringing some special friends!

FOX Sports contributor and former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski will kick things off by throwing a party for attendees starting at 7 a.m. local time at Farrand Field on Colorado's campus. 

"Boulder is the most electric city in the country right now, and I'm coming to throw down an epic pregame party just for you guys," Gronkowski said Thursday.

Not only will "Gronk" be there to bring the fun, but Grammy award-winning rapper Lil' Wayne — who is also a contributor to FOX Sports' new "Undisputed" lineup — will be performing.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yes, there will be an appearance from Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders himself, who is looking to win his third straight game to begin his first season leading the Buffaloes.

HOW TO WATCH ‘BIG NOON KICKOFF’ THIS SATURDAY

That's not all. Those in attendance will receive free Wendy's meals, and there will also be merchandise and ticket giveaways. Plus, whoever brings the best sign will win $1,000!

And don't forget about the main event when "Big Noon Kickoff" begins on FOX. Fans present at the set will be seen from coast to coast along with the star-studded "Big Noon Kickoff" crew featuring Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer.

If you cannot make it in person to Boulder on Saturday morning, "Big Noon Kickoff" will go live at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT before heading to Champaign, Illinois, along with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft and the "Big Noon Saturday" crew as Penn State takes on Big Ten rival Illinois at Noon ET. Catch it all live on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dartmouth men's basketball players file petition seeking to unionize

Dartmouth men's basketball players file petition seeking to unionize

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes