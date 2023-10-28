College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Oklahoma vs. Kansas
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Updated Oct. 28, 2023 1:48 p.m. ET

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew headed to Lawrence, Kansas for the Big 12 showdown between No. 9 Oklahoma and Kansas.

The almost-30-degree weather during the pregame show did not deter fans from showing up with full energy, ready to show their team pride.

Per usual, the sign game was on point, with both Jayhawks and Sooners fans getting in on the action.

A few signs embraced the Halloween spirit, like one accusing Sooner's QB Dillon Gabriel of a trick-or-treater's worst nightmare: healthy snacks!

Two students showed they aced geography … 

And, one was rewarded with $500 from Wendy's for the best sign of the day.

Check out some of the other best signs our "Big Noon Kickoff" crew spotted during the pregame! And give some special credit to "Ken," who won the Halloween costume contest.

