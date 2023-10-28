Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Oklahoma vs. Kansas
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew headed to Lawrence, Kansas for the Big 12 showdown between No. 9 Oklahoma and Kansas.
The almost-30-degree weather during the pregame show did not deter fans from showing up with full energy, ready to show their team pride.
Per usual, the sign game was on point, with both Jayhawks and Sooners fans getting in on the action.
A few signs embraced the Halloween spirit, like one accusing Sooner's QB Dillon Gabriel of a trick-or-treater's worst nightmare: healthy snacks!
Two students showed they aced geography …
And, one was rewarded with $500 from Wendy's for the best sign of the day.
Check out some of the other best signs our "Big Noon Kickoff" crew spotted during the pregame! And give some special credit to "Ken," who won the Halloween costume contest.
2023 College Football Week 9 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2024 NFL Draft odds: Should Caleb Williams or Drake Maye be the No. 1 pick?
2023-24 College football bowl projections: Michigan, Oregon in a Rose Bowl showdown?
Report: Firm gave evidence of Michigan's sign-stealing to NCAA
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Big Noon Live: Oklahoma trails Kansas as game is in weather delay
2023 Heisman Watch: J.J. McCarthy's Heisman stock rises after dominant showing
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter starstruck by LeBron James
Oklahoma vs. Kansas, Oregon vs. Utah: What we're watching in Week 9
