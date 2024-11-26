College Football Big 12 Conference Championship scenarios Published Nov. 26, 2024 7:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This has been one of the most unpredictable and exciting college football seasons in recent memory.

That makes things fun, but it can also make things confusing, especially when you're trying to figure out whether YOUR TEAM will be playing in its conference championship game. And the Big 12 is the wildest conference of all!

We're here to help.

With some help from FOX Sports research, here are the most likely scenarios in play for the Big 12. And we have to be honest … it's alot.

Take a look below!

BIG 12 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP SCENARIOS

- There are still nine(!) teams mathematically alive to reach the Big 12 Championship Game

- Four teams are currently tied atop the conference at 6-2 (Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, and Colorado)

- No Big 12 team controls its own destiny

- Arizona State and Iowa State are in the best positions, but there are still scenarios where each one of those teams can win this week and miss the conference championship

- There are 256 different possible combinations of results that will affect who makes the Big 12 Championship Game

Notable Big 12 Teams in Week 14

- Arizona State: at Arizona

- BYU: vs Houston

- Iowa State: vs Kansas State

- Colorado: vs Oklahoma State

If Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, and Colorado all win …

- Big 12 Championship would be Arizona State vs Iowa State

If exactly two of the ASU/BYU/ISU/Colorado group win…

- The two winners will meet in the Big 12 Championship Game

If Arizona State, BYU, and Iowa State win — AND Colorado loses…

- Big 12 Championship would be Arizona State vs Iowa State

If Arizona State, BYU and Colorado win — AND Iowa State loses…

- Big 12 Championship would be Arizona State vs BYU

If BYU, Iowa State and Colorado win — AND Arizona State loses…

- Big 12 Championship would be Iowa State vs BYU

If Arizona State, Iowa State and Colorado win — AND BYU loses…

- It could be either Colorado vs. Iowa State OR Colorado vs Arizona State (see below for details)

- If Texas Tech wins (over West Virginia) AND Baylor wins (over Kansas) AND Cincinnati wins (over TCU):

- Big 12 Championship would be Colorado vs Iowa State

- If Texas Tech wins (over West Virginia) and either Baylor or Cincinnati loses:

- Big 12 Championship would be Colorado vs Arizona State

- If Texas Tech loses (to West Virginia), the Big 12 Championship would be Arizona State vs Iowa State

Scenarios Involving Teams That are 5-3 Entering the Week…

- 5-3 teams must win and see at least 3 of the 4 teams that are currently 6-2 lose to have a shot

