College Football Bettors are all over Colorado's Travis Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy Updated Jul. 6, 2024 8:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The last time a defensive player won the Heisman Trophy was back in 1997, when Charles Woodson took home the hardware.

While history isn't exactly on Travis Hunter's side, that isn't stopping bettors from going all in on one of Colorado's studs.

At BetMGM, Hunter currently has 15.8% of the total handle of all Heisman Trophy wagers and is by far the biggest liability.

Despite money pouring in on Hunter, he remains a long-shot bet to win the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is currently listed at 60-1 to win the award.

The good news for Hunter and his backers? He plays both sides of the ball.

Deion Sanders wants to ‘pull an Eli’ with Shedeur & Travis Hunter

Last season, the two-way star played 1,000 total snaps from scrimmage — 436 snaps on offense and 566 snaps on defense. Despite missing three games due to injury, he played more snaps from scrimmage in the regular season than any other player in the FBS.

In the 8.5 games Hunter played in last season, he caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Defensively, he had 30 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and three interceptions.

Hunter put his name on the Heisman map after his sensational Week 1 performance against TCU last season.

In that game, he played 144 total snaps, catching 11 passes for 119 yards and had a game-changing, diving interception that helped lead Colorado earn a massive upset.

Hunter's teammate, Shedeur Sanders, has the second-highest handle of Heisman bets with 13.1% and is the second-biggest liability for sportsbooks at 35-1.

Big Noon Conversations: Season 2 trailer feat. Deion Sanders, Sherrone Moore, Ryan Day & More!

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the odds continue to shift in the 2024 Heisman race!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more