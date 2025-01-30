College Football
The best dunk contest of the year is …by the Nebraska football team?
College Football

The best dunk contest of the year is …by the Nebraska football team?

Published Jan. 30, 2025 10:52 p.m. ET

The dunk contest that most sports fans have been waiting for won't take place until Feb. 15 with the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. But there's another annual dunk contest that shouldn't be slept on: the one put on by the Nebraska football team. 

This year, the Cornhuskers held their dunk contest at halftime of their showdown with No. 19 Illinois. And just like what often happens in the NBA's version, an unexpected star emerged:

Last year's winner, Jeremiah Charles, put up a valiant fight to defend his crown with an impressive one-handed reverse. Despite his efforts, and the jams from Emmett Johnson, Connor Schutt, Quinn Clark and Dasan McCullough, it was quarterback-turned-tight end Heinrich Haarberg who came away as the champ. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The junior wowed the crowd when he threw the ball off the backboard and slammed it home for the thunderous dunk.

Dylan Raiola, the guy Haarberg used to back up, was also there, coming off a promising freshman season for the 7-6 Huskers. He rocked a special jersey, showing his support for Nebraska alum Keisei Tominaga, who was recently invited to participate in the G League Up Next Game during NBA All-Star Weekend. But Raiola (perhaps wisely, since he's the starting quarterback) remained a spectator to the festivities:

The basketball game between the Cornbuskers and Illini had its share of dunks too, but Haarberg's is the one that fans will be talking about the most. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Inside Ohio State QB Will Howard's viral Dr Pepper campaign: 'What did I just watch?'

Inside Ohio State QB Will Howard's viral Dr Pepper campaign: 'What did I just watch?'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes