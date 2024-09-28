Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 5
College football fans have been treated to plenty of must-see hype videos throughout the first four weeks of the 2024 season, so it's no surprise that the two teams featured in the biggest matchup of the day – Georgia and Alabama – brought the heat with their hype videos ahead of Week 5.
The top-ranked team in the nation, the Texas Longhorns, also made it a point to get their fans fired up ahead of their SEC opener.
With that, here is a look at the top college football hype videos heading into Week 5:
Legacy and brotherhood.
That is the standard for Alabama football, which former Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris makes clear in this must-see hype video ahead of the team's top-five showdown against Georgia.
Harris, who starred at Bama from 2017-2020, narrates this video, which provides fans with a history lesson of this rivalry, starting in 2017 when Harris, Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide came back to beat the Bulldogs in the national championship game.
This hype video is well-produced and features a number of great sound bites throughout, including several clips from "College Game Day," showing various analysts picking Georgia to beat Alabama throughout the years.
This video leaves Crimson Tide fans fired up for their team's top-five matchup against the Bulldogs!
Georgia's hype video this week was titled, "Chapter 4: Business Trip," and it was the business!
From the Louis Vuitton language, to the suits, to the swagger, Georgia brought it with this hype video, which was 1:25 of pure excitement.
The video is narrated by current Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, who did a fantastic job of keeping the viewer engaged from start to finish. The camera work in this video was beautiful, and the color correction was next-level. The whole concept of this video was chef's kiss!
"At Texas, it's always meant more!"
That is the theme of the Longhorns' must-see hype video ahead of their first conference matchup as a member of the SEC.
The fast cuts throughout this video were beyond exciting and high energy, especially at the 1:14 mark, when you get to the fan montage. And right before, at the 1:03 mark, check out the shot of Bevo running through the tunnel. Who doesn't love a mascot shot?
The narration was top-notch, and the writing mirrored a common theme throughout several of last week's best hype videos: new conference matchups.
Welcome to the SEC, Texas!
