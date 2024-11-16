College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 12 Updated Nov. 16, 2024 11:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Video Team

Week 12 of the college football season features a fun-filled slate of games, highlighted by Utah's trip to Boulder to battle the No. 17-ranked Buffaloes (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Other top matchups this weekend include Missouri traveling to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks, and a top-12 showdown in the SEC as Georgia hosts Tennessee. Both the Gamecocks and Bulldogs put together must-see hype videos ahead of their massive Week 12 matchups.

Here's a look at the best hype videos heading into Week 12:

South Carolina Gamecocks

This video showcases the beautiful Williams Bryce Stadium as South Carolina prepares to host SEC foe Missouri. The video starts by showing an empty stadium and then transitions into wild and fun shots of the raucous crowd. It does a great job of showing South Carolina's incredible stadium environment and explaining what this rivalry means. Listen in at the 0:09 mark as FOX Sports' very own RJ Young is featured.

Georgia Bulldogs

"Bring Your Own Juice"

That is the theme of Georgia's hype video ahead of the Bulldogs' massive SEC showdown against Tennessee. Georgia always gives something exciting and the concept of this video is great.

Former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman is the narrator of this video and offers something fun and different. The empty stadium shots are beautiful, and the editing makes even an empty stadium look exciting. It's impossible not to love the energy when it switches from an empty stadium to a completely rocking one at the :26 mark.

This video shows some impressive highlights throughout, but it really feels like an ode to Sanford Stadium.

