College Football 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite bets for Washington-Michigan Updated Jan. 5, 2024 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The biggest game of the year in college football is finally here, as Washington plays Michigan on Monday in Houston for all the marbles.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz had a lot of thoughts on the title game, as did FOX Sports contributors Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill.

During the latest "Bear Bets" episode, the Group Chat broke down which sides they liked the most and their favorite prop bets for the big game.

Let's get into all of their best bets!

ADVERTISEMENT

The national championship game is finally here, and Michigan is favored by 4.5 points at most sportsbooks. Are you playing that line, picking Washington +4.5 or have other thoughts on the spread?

Sammy P: Hoping to get Michigan -3

"When we saw this open up in Vegas, at the very midpoint of the fourth quarter between Washington and Texas, we saw Superbook hanging [Washington] +3.5 and at that point, Washington is up 13 points. If they keep that track and win the game decidedly, we're talking about even more sexiness on the Huskies. I thought I was gonna lay -3. I was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna lay -3 right away. But then what happens? Texas crawls back in.

"That little stretch of time moved the line from Washington +3.5 to +4.5. I'm gonna wait it out. I want to lay Michigan. Washington's moneyline is probably going to be the most public side of the postseason. Michael Penix Jr. is awesome. I still don't know that Washington is as good, though, as Michigan."

Hill: Like Michigan moneyline but wary of laying the points

"I have a hard time seeing Washington being able to stop the run. The fascinating matchup, obviously, is Penix and those receivers against the Michigan defense. That's obviously that's just a fantastic matchup when you look at the play-calling of Kalen DeBoer and all the offensive firepower.

"But to me, Michigan's gonna be able to line up and snap the ball and run for five, six, seven yards per carry and just be able to grind out Washington.

"It just feels like Jim Harbaugh wins his title, rides off into the sunset and goes and coaches the Chargers or whoever in the NFL. I don't love laying points against Penix here, but I'm confident Michigan wins this game."

Michigan vs. Washington: CFP National Championship picks and predictions

Schwartz: Not betting against Washington, but not betting a side, either

"Noted Washington hater Geoff Schwartz is here and in the building. I'm not betting against Washington at this point. They've won 10 straight games now by 10 points or less. It just seems foolish to do that. They'll be underdogs now for the fourth time in the last five games.

"I'm not betting against Washington at this point because they continue to win these types of games. But their profile seems like a team that will lose to Michigan in this matchup."

The Bear: Lean Michigan but want to get a better number

"I think what we're going to see is a little bit of the second-half Michigan game plan that we saw against Penn State. I think we're going to see a lot of that, where I think they threw one pass.

"I think that's the way Michigan just kind of bleeds this game out and kind of pulls away in the second. Michigan is the side I want to play. I wish I could have gotten it at -3.5 or -4."

Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship early best bets

The total for Monday night's game is set at 56.5. Does the Group Chat have any thoughts there?

Hill: Lean Under

"If you like Michigan, don't you sort of like the Under? You figure that they'll be able to get pressure on Penix, run the ball, slow the game down. I feel like Washington, they have to win a shootout and the game has to be in the 30s. I like Michigan, so yeah, I think the Under probably goes better."

Monday's game is full of stars on both sides of the ball for each team. Are there any player props you like?

Hill: Blake Corum Over 102.5 rushing yards

"You always have to play it out in terms of how you think the game is gonna go. I think Michigan's gonna dominate with the running game. … If you think Michigan gets the lead, has a lead, maybe you look at Over Penix passing attempts."

Sammy P: Maybe Penix to throw an interception?

"I haven't bet a player prop yet, but I wonder what Penix to throw a pick is set at. If I could get +110, +115, I might take it."

Michigan, Washington Best Player Odds: Blake Corum for rushing or Rome Odunze for receiving?

Are there any other props you like in Monday night's game?

The Bear: Michigan second half -3.5; No defensive or special teams touchdowns

"I think the way this game is going to be played. It's going to be reminiscent of what Michigan did against Penn State when they went on the road and they just kind of ran the ball. … You saw Texas have success running the ball. And that also helps keep Penix and that offense off the field. I think this is not going to be about J.J. McCarthy putting up 300 yards in his college farewell, if indeed it is. This is about winning a national championship.

"You've got two offenses that, for the most part, really don't turn the ball over very much. So the odds of a pick-six or a scoop and score? Probably slim."

Schwartz: Michigan Over 30.5 points

"The narrative that J.J. McCarthy isn't good came out of the Alabama game — he made some really good throws. So far this year, they have played eight teams with a better SP+ defense better than Washington. Washington's 44th. They average 32.3 points per game. Washington allowed 28 points in the first half to Bryson Barnes and Utah, 33 points to Stanford, 31 to Texas and Texas had opportunities to score more points."

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share