Baylor vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7

Baylor kicks off against TCU on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for TCU vs. Baylor at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.

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TCU @ Baylor Odds

Moneyline

Baylor: -218

TCU: +180

Spread

Baylor -5.5: -110

TCU +5.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 48.5: -108

Under 48.5: -112

TCU @ Baylor Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Baylor is the only Power 4 team that hasn't allowed 20 points this season.

TCU is 0-3 versus Power 4 teams this season, only averaging 11 points in three games while giving up 18 per game.

TCU quarterback, Jaden Craig is fourth in passing yards among Big 12 quarterbacks with 1,400 yards.

The Pick: Baylor -5.5

How to Watch Baylor vs. TCU