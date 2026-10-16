College Football
College Football
Baylor vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7
Published Oct. 17, 2026 7:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Baylor kicks off against TCU on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for TCU vs. Baylor at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.
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Moneyline
- Baylor: -218
- TCU: +180
Spread
- Baylor -5.5: -110
- TCU +5.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 48.5: -108
- Under 48.5: -112
From FOX Sports Research:
- Baylor is the only Power 4 team that hasn't allowed 20 points this season.
- TCU is 0-3 versus Power 4 teams this season, only averaging 11 points in three games while giving up 18 per game.
- TCU quarterback, Jaden Craig is fourth in passing yards among Big 12 quarterbacks with 1,400 yards.
How to Watch Baylor vs. TCU
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
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