Arch Manning announces first NIL deal, will donate initial proceeds to nonprofit

University of Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning announced his first name, image and likeness sponsorship Tuesday, a multi-year deal with trading card company Panini America.

Manning and the company launched the partnership by auctioning off a one-of-a-kind, personally autographed card depicting Manning, a former consensus five-star recruit who is the nephew of former NFL stars Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. He is also the grandson and namesake of longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning, who shepherded his recruitment process alongside Arch's father Cooper Manning.

The proceeds of the auction will be donated to St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation, a nonprofit in Austin, Texas. That move lines up with what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters in April — Archie Manning has apparently forbidden his grandson from taking NIL money until Arch becomes a starter.

Redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers, a fellow former five-star recruit who also has an exclusive trading card sponsorship deal with Panini America, is widely expected to retain his 2022 starting quarterback role with the Longhorns in the upcoming season, which Sarkisian confirmed during spring practice.

"Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special," Arch Manning said in a statement. "Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

Bidding on Manning's card opened at 10 a.m. CT Tuesday and had topped $30,000 by midday. Panini America says the auction will last until 8 p.m. CT Saturday. The winning bidder will not just receive the card, but also get "a special meet and greet experience" that involves catching passes from Manning.

Texas is aiming to win its first Big 12 title since 2009 in its final year with the conference before leaving for the SEC in 2024. Manning committed to Texas in June 2022 after the Longhorns beat out perennial powerhouses Alabama and Georgia, among other schools, for his services.

