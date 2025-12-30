College Football
Game-Winning FG Lifts Illinois Over Tennessee in Music City Bowl
Game-Winning FG Lifts Illinois Over Tennessee in Music City Bowl

Published Dec. 30, 2025

Luke Altmeyer accounted for two touchdowns, Leon Lowery Jr. recovered a fumble for a touchdown, and David Olano made three field goals, including the game-winner, in Illinois' 30-28 win over Tennessee in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl on Tuesday.

Olano kicked the winner from 29 yards out as time expired after the Fighting Illini (9-4) went 69 yards in 10 plays — highlighted by a 28-yard carry from Aiden Laughery — then knelt down the ball three times. Olano made 30- and 28-yard field goals earlier.

Altmeyer was 20-of-33 passing for 196 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter and a 2-yard touchdown rush in the third. The Fighting Illini had 221 yards on the ground, with Laughery's 77 leading the way.

Joe Barna’s strip-sack of Joey Aguilar at the Volunteers’ 11-yard line led to Lowery’s recovery and touchdown to give the Fighting Illini a 10-point lead at the 11:48 mark of the third quarter.

The Volunteers (8-5) responded with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a fourth-and-1 touchdown run from DeSean Bishop. Bishop scored again on the next drive, this time on a 12-yard carry. He had 93 yards rushing.

Joakim Dodson muffed, then returned a kick 94 yards for a touchdown with 4:58 remaining to give Tennessee its first lead since the 6:16 mark of the first quarter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

