College Football
Alabama's Kalen DeBoer retains, promotes 2 assistants from Nick Saban's staff
College Football

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer retains, promotes 2 assistants from Nick Saban's staff

Published Feb. 14, 2024 8:18 p.m. ET

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has retained and promoted assistants Freddie Roach and Robert Gillespie.

DeBoer announced Wednesday that Roach, the Crimson Tide's defensive line coach, will serve as associate head coach. Gillespie will remain as running backs coach with the added title of assistant head coach.

Both assistants worked under DeBoer's predecessor, Nick Saban.

"After meeting both of these guys, it was very clear to me that keeping Freddie and G as part of the staff was going to be important to our success," DeBoer said. "These guys have great relationships with our players, are outstanding recruiters and have proven to be some of the best coaches in the country."

ADVERTISEMENT

Roach played for Alabama and has spent the past four seasons as a Tide assistant. Gillespie is approaching his fourth year in Tuscaloosa.

The financial terms are awaiting approval by the Board of Trustees.

Two of DeBoer's former Washington assistants, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff, left for the same jobs with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Alabama Crimson Tide
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Michigan has record 18 players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Michigan has record 18 players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes