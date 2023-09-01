Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks

College Football
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) are an overwhelming 39-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0). 

Last year the Crimson Tide won the Sugar Bowl after going 11-2 during the regular season. Offensively, they averaged 41.1 points per game (fourth in college football), and they gave up 18.2 per game (ninth in college football) defensively. The Blue Raiders won the Hawai'i Bowl last year after going 8-5 in the regular season. They scored 28.8 points per game (62nd in college football) and allowed 27.7 (78th).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Middle Tennessee-Alabama game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick:

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network
Alabama vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information updated as of September 1, 2023, 7:46 AM ET.
Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline
Alabama -39 (-110) -10000 +1850 52 -111 -109

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Alabama (-39)  
  • Pick OU: Over (52) 
  • Prediction: Alabama 49, Middle Tennessee 10

Pick Via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Coach Nick Saban typically does not run up the score on overmatched opponents. That doesn’t mean the talent discrepancy hasn’t led to lopsided scores in the past, but this is an interesting spot. 

We don’t know Alabama’s plan at QB, and my guess is all three will play. While the team needs to open up the playbook and see who excels in what role, how much do they really want to show their hand before the big Texas game? 

Middle Tennessee will likely struggle to score points, but if the Blue Raiders can score one touchdown, that might just be enough to cover the big number in what is an interesting spot for the Tide. 

PICK: Middle Tennessee (+39.5 at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 39.5 points (or win outright)

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Crimson Tide 46, Blue Raiders 6.
  • The Crimson Tide have a 99.0% chance to claim victory in this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Blue Raiders have a 5.1% implied probability.
  • Alabama put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread last season.
  • Middle Tennessee compiled a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee: 2022 Stats Comparison

  Alabama Middle Tennessee
Off. Points per Game (Rank) 41.1 (8) 28.8 (56)
Def. Points per Game (Rank) 18.2 (9) 27.7 (85)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 16 (41) 18 (58)
Turnovers Forced (Rank) 14 (103) 30 (3)

Alabama 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Bryce Young QB 3,328 YDS (64.5%) / 32 TD / 5 INT
185 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 14.2 RUSH YPG
Jahmyr Gibbs RB 926 YDS / 7 TD / 71.2 YPG / 6.1 YPC
44 REC / 444 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 34.2 REC YPG
Jase McClellan RB 655 YDS / 7 TD / 50.4 YPG / 5.8 YPC
14 REC / 174 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
Ja'Corey Brooks WR 39 REC / 674 YDS / 8 TD / 51.8 YPG
DeMarcco Hellams DB 87 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Will Anderson Jr. LB 44 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK / 1 INT
Brian Branch DB 69 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
Henry To'o To'o LB 72 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Middle Tennessee 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Chase Cunningham QB 3,162 YDS (66.7%) / 21 TD / 10 INT
52 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 4.0 RUSH YPG
Frank Peasant RB 774 YDS / 9 TD / 59.5 YPG / 4.3 YPC
28 REC / 286 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 22.0 REC YPG
Jaylin Lane WR 69 REC / 940 YDS / 5 TD / 72.3 YPG
Darius Bracy RB 264 YDS / 4 TD / 20.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC
16 REC / 98 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 7.5 REC YPG
Jordan Ferguson DE 43 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT
Tra Fluellen S 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
Teldrick Ross S 51 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 5 PD
Decorian Patterson CB 39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 7 INT / 8 PD
