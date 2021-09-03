College Football Alabama vs. Miami odds: How to bet, picks, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are few constants in life, but the Alabama Crimson Tide being among the very best teams in college football is one thing you can count on.

Nick Saban's No. 1 crew in all the land kicks off its 2021 season Saturday afternoon against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, helmed by a Heisman candidate in his own right. Yet the Tide are massive favorites in Week 1. Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Alabama versus Miami, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 1 Alabama at No. 14 Miami (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -19 (Alabama favored to win by at least 19 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -900 to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Miami +600 to win outright (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total over/under: 61.5 combined points scored by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

"This one is simple for me. I’m going chalk with Alabama, because I know exactly how this game will go.

"We’ve seen it often. An Alabama team that replaces first-round picks with more first-round picks. All their new starters, including Bryce Young at QB, will seamlessly guide this offense to 40 plus points against this Hurricane defense, which was blah last season.

"But where I think this game turns is on the Tide defense against dynamic Miami QB D’Eriq King . The Canes offense is King and when Alabama faces one dimensional offenses, they destroy them. The Canes struggled to run the ball last season, with a success rate below the average. If Alabama wins the line of scrimmage Miami will struggle to score, even with King at QB.

"Lastly, Nick Saban is 11-2 against the spread in opening weekend contests, which tend to be these out of conference neutral site games. I’m rolling with the Tide!"

PICK: Alabama (-19) to win by more than 19 points

