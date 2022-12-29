College Football Alabama vs. Kansas State best bet, odds and how to bet 49 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl in an SEC-Big 12 end-of-season battle for the college football season.

For most programs, a 10-2 record is an incredible achievement. But two losses on Bama's resume means the Tide will miss a chance at going to the College Football Playoff (CFP) after just appearing in the national championship game in 2021.

The Kansas State Wildcats come into this game with a 10-3 record. Tulane, TCU and Texas were the teams that handed the Cats their three losses. However, K-State was able to pull off the upset of TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game by defeating the Horned Frogs in overtime, 31-28.

Which squad gets the win in New Orleans on New Year's Eve in the Sugar Bowl — the Tide or the Wildcats?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Alabama and Kansas State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Noon ET Saturday, Dec. 31, ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -6.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Kansas State +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

It has been fascinating to watch this line move.

Professional bettors were quick to bet K-State +5.5 early in the process because it was expected that Alabama’s heavy hitters — like QB Bryce Young and edge Will Anderson — would be opting out for the NFL Draft.

The line got all the way down to Alabama -3, then Saban surprisingly announced that Young and Anderson would start. Boom, boom, boom. The line quickly galloped back to the point of origination and then some.

So here we stand with Alabama laying almost a touchdown under the assumption that Young and Anderson will play pivotal roles. I’m still not sure both guys are going to play for the entire game because it doesn’t even make sense. Why would two top-five picks risk millions of dollars?

Also, this is K-State’s Super Bowl, and I think the Wildcats’ discipline and physicality will keep this game interesting.

PICK: Kansas State (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

