College Football
College Football

Alabama Fends Off Florida For SEC Title

2 hours ago

There were fireworks in Atlanta between No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship game on Saturday night.

And when the smoke cleared, the Crimson Tide emerged victorious in a 52-46 offensive spectacular against the Gators.

Here are three takeaways from the 2020 SEC Championship game.

1. Harris makes Heisman case

The talk surrounding the Heisman Trophy among Alabama players this season has centered on quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

In the SEC Championship game, running back Najee Harris decided to throw his name into the ring in spectacular fashion.

Harris recorded 180 yards rushing and two touchdowns while adding 67 yards receiving and three receiving touchdowns in the game.

Yes, your math is right – that's five total TDs on the day.

His dominant performance made him Alabama's all-time rushing touchdown and total touchdown leader, and his 27 total scores on the season give him the second most in SEC history for a running back.

Only Derrick Henry has more in a single season, with 28 in 2015.

2. Sustained excellence

While Harris was the star of the night for Alabama, DeVonta Smith proved once again why he is the best receiver in college football.

Smith recorded 15 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in what has become a routine performance for Smith this season. This was his sixth game of the season with at least 150 yards receiving, and his fourth with at least 10 receptions.

In a season that has seen him break multiple school records, it comes as no surprise that Smith etched his name in Alabama lore one more time in the SEC Championship game.

When Harris and Smith are clicking at the same time like this, stopping the Crimson Tide becomes an incredibly daunting task.

3. Kyle Trask's historic night

Alabama came out on top in this game, but Florida quarterback Kyle Trask did everything he could to put Flordia in position to win this game in the second half.

Trask threw for 408 yards and three passing touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown as well. His 408 yards through the air are the second most ever in an SEC Championship game.

He might not have left with a win, but Trask added to what has been a dominant year for himself, now having recorded 43 passing touchdowns on the season.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

College Football's Top Plays: Week 16

College Football's Top Plays: Week 16
There's nothing like Championship Saturday. Check out all the biggest moments from all the conference title games and more.
2 hours ago
College Football

Clemson Routs Irish In ACC Championship

Clemson Routs Irish In ACC Championship
Clemson avenged their only loss of the season in a major way. Did the Tigers also end Notre Dame's playoff hopes?
6 hours ago
College Football

Urban's Playbook: The QB-WR Connection

Urban's Playbook: The QB-WR Connection
On this week's edition of "Urban's Playbook," Meyer laid out the importance of symmetry between a quarterback and his receivers.
9 hours ago
College Football

OU Wins Fourth Straight Big 12 Title Game

OU Wins Fourth Straight Big 12 Title Game
Oklahoma avenged an early season loss to Iowa State, capturing the Big 12 crown behind the arm of freshman Spencer Rattler.
10 hours ago
College Football

Buckeyes Slip Past Wildcats, Win Big Ten

Buckeyes Slip Past Wildcats, Win Big Ten
Ohio State rode Trey Sermon's record-setting performance all the way to its fourth consecutive Big Ten title.
11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks