College Football Alabama Fends Off Florida For SEC Title 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There were fireworks in Atlanta between No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship game on Saturday night.

And when the smoke cleared, the Crimson Tide emerged victorious in a 52-46 offensive spectacular against the Gators.

Here are three takeaways from the 2020 SEC Championship game.

1. Harris makes Heisman case

The talk surrounding the Heisman Trophy among Alabama players this season has centered on quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

In the SEC Championship game, running back Najee Harris decided to throw his name into the ring in spectacular fashion.

Harris recorded 180 yards rushing and two touchdowns while adding 67 yards receiving and three receiving touchdowns in the game.

Yes, your math is right – that's five total TDs on the day.

His dominant performance made him Alabama's all-time rushing touchdown and total touchdown leader, and his 27 total scores on the season give him the second most in SEC history for a running back.

Only Derrick Henry has more in a single season, with 28 in 2015.

2. Sustained excellence

While Harris was the star of the night for Alabama, DeVonta Smith proved once again why he is the best receiver in college football.

Smith recorded 15 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in what has become a routine performance for Smith this season. This was his sixth game of the season with at least 150 yards receiving, and his fourth with at least 10 receptions.

In a season that has seen him break multiple school records, it comes as no surprise that Smith etched his name in Alabama lore one more time in the SEC Championship game.

When Harris and Smith are clicking at the same time like this, stopping the Crimson Tide becomes an incredibly daunting task.

3. Kyle Trask's historic night

Alabama came out on top in this game, but Florida quarterback Kyle Trask did everything he could to put Flordia in position to win this game in the second half.

Trask threw for 408 yards and three passing touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown as well. His 408 yards through the air are the second most ever in an SEC Championship game.

He might not have left with a win, but Trask added to what has been a dominant year for himself, now having recorded 43 passing touchdowns on the season.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.