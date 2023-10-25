College Football
AAC reportedly adds Army for football. Army-Navy to remain nonconference game
College Football

AAC reportedly adds Army for football. Army-Navy to remain nonconference game

Published Oct. 25, 2023 10:38 a.m. ET

The American Athletic Conference voted unanimously to add Army as a football-only member starting in 2024, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because a formal announcement was still in the works. AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco was planning to attend a news conference at West Point, New York, with school officials later Wednesday.

Army will replace SMU, which is moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference, to keep the American a 14-team football league. The move puts Army and Navy football in the same conference, but their traditional, end-of-the-season, standalone matchup will remain a nonconference game so it can be played after conference championships.

Army mostly competes in the Patriot League, but it has been an independent in football for most of the program's existence. The Black Knights competed in Conference USA from 1998-2004 and never won more than three football games in a season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic favorite to win third MVP award

2023 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic favorite to win third MVP award

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes