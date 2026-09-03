Sometimes, things are reduced to a numbers game.

And in the case of the College Football Playoff, the more teams a conference sends to the CFP, the better the chance that conference has to win it all.

Let's check out the odds for exactly how many teams each Power 4 conference will send to the Playoff, as of Nov. 23 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Number of CFP Teams — ACC

Over 1.5: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

Under 1.5: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

What To Know: The ACC is in great shape to send two teams. Miami (-15000 to make the Playoff) is all but locked in after rallying past Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest (-900) has outscored its Power 4 opponents by a nation-best 23.8 points per game. The two teams appear headed for a rematch in the ACC Championship Game, and both could get in no matter who wins. That’s why the Over is such a heavy favorite.

Number of CFP Teams — Big 12

Over 2.5: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Under 2.5: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

What To Know: Utah (-20000) is the country’s only unbeaten team and has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, so the conference’s first bid is safe. The question is whether there’s room for two more. BYU (-260) and Texas Tech (-172) are both favored to make the field, but one of them will likely face Utah in the title game. A loss there could knock that team out, which is why the market leans toward the Under.

Number of CFP Teams — SEC

Over 3.5: -525 (bet $10 to win $11.90 total)

Under 3.5: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

What To Know: The SEC is again the conference to beat. Georgia and Alabama are such locks that they’ve been taken off the board in the odds to make the Playoff. Texas (-10000) is nearly there too after routing Arkansas, and Tennessee (-1200) strengthened its case by beating LSU. That’s four teams already in strong position. The SEC sent five teams last season and at least three in each of the past two seasons.

Number of CFP Teams — Big Ten

Over 3.5: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Under 3.5: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

What To Know: Saturday was brutal for the Big Ten. UCLA lost for the first time in a triple-overtime upset at Michigan, Indiana fell in overtime at Washington, and Ohio State’s Playoff hopes likely ended with a loss at Nebraska. Oregon and Indiana (both -180) are now the conference’s most likely Playoff teams, with Iowa (+154), UCLA (+192) and USC (+600) chasing them. For the Over to cash, three of those teams would need to get in. That would be a step back for a conference that has had at least three teams in each of the past two fields and has won three straight national titles.

So, what was the make-up of last year's College Football Playoff?

There were five squads from the SEC (No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama), three from the Big Ten (No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Oregon), one from the Big 12 (No. 4 Texas Tech) and one from the ACC (No. 10 Miami).

The final two teams were from the American Conference (No. 11 Tulane) and the Sun Belt (No. 12 James Madison).

As we all know, Indiana went on to win it all, defeating Miami in the title game.

Funny enough, a team from the Big Ten has been the No. 1 seed in the CFP in each of the last three seasons, and a Big Ten school has won the Playoff in all three seasons.

At least three Big Ten teams and three SEC teams have made the 12-team field in each of the last two seasons, and prior to that, when the field only consisted of four teams, at least one team from each of those conferences made the Playoff every year dating back to 2019-20.