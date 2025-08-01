College Football 2025 Duke Football Predictions: Blue Devils Ranked 42nd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Duke lands in my Ultimate 136.

Team ranking: 42

Last year's ranking: 51

Top player: QB Darian Mensah: Fourth in the AAC last season in total offense at 2,855; threw for 22 TDs last season, one of just 10 QBs in Tulane history to eclipse the 20 mark.

RJ's take: Manny Diaz finished 9-4 in a year that would've been for rebuilding in the Before Times. But in the modern era you can flip on the transfer portal and NIL switch and put together a winner.

Diaz aims to do that again with the signing of an $8 million QB Darian Mensah, former Oklahoma wide out Andrel Anthony and the retention of four defenders in Chandler Rivers, Wesley Williams, Vincent Anthony Jr. and Aaron Hall who combined for 34 tackles for loss in 2024.

Outside a Week 2 matchup with Illinois and then a Week 3 clash at Tulane, the schedule is manageable. If Duke walks into Death Valley on Nov. 1 as a one-loss team, they'll be in the mix to hunt for the CFP.

Duke Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-200) Under 6.5 (+160)

