College Football 2025 College Football Odds: Will Alabama Reach 10 Wins? Published Sep. 24, 2025 1:29 p.m. ET

Alabama football started a new streak last year — one that it hopes to break immediately.

In 2024, for the first time since 2007, the Crimson Tide won fewer than 10 games in a season, and for the first time since 2010, Alabama won fewer than 10 games in the regular season.

It also just so happened to be the first year since 2007 that Nick Saban was not the head coach, after Saban retired and passed the reins to former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer.

Before we get into how last year went and how this year is shaping up, let's look at the Tide's current win total and College Football Playoff odds for this season at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 24.

Alabama regular-season wins

Over 8.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 8.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Alabama to make CFP

Yes: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

No: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Alabama went 9-4 in 2024, failing to make it to the College Football Playoff for only the fourth time since the new playoff system debuted in 2014. The Tide suffered regular-season losses at Vanderbilt, at Tennessee and at Oklahoma, before falling to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

In 2025, through three weeks, Alabama is 2-1, having suffered a season-opening 31-17 defeat on the road against unranked Florida State. The Tide has since bounced back with wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin, and in order to win 10 regular-season games, Alabama will need to emerge victorious in eight of its nine remaining games.

However, it's in Week 4 that the real fun begins for the Tide.

Now ranked No. 17, the Crimson Tide will travel to face No. 5 Georgia. Alabama has won nine of the last 10 matchups between the two programs. However, in those nine wins, the Tide has never been ranked lower than No. 8.

Georgia is 3-0, with wins over Marshall, Austin Peay and at Tennessee.

Then, in the subsequent weeks, Bama faces No. 18 Vanderbilt, No. 20 Missouri, No. 15 Tennessee, South Carolina, No. 4 LSU and No. 7 Oklahoma.

