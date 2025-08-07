College Football 2025 College Football Odds: Bettors Backing Both Sides of Colorado's Win Total Published Aug. 19, 2025 12:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colorado Under 5.5 "is still a play."

That's according to FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz, who — full disclosure — wagered on Buffaloes Under 6.5 before the line changed.

But bettors at BetMGM beg to differ — kinda.

At the sportsbook, Colorado is the most-bet team in tickets to eclipse its regular-season win total. The Buffaloes are the third-most-bet ticket in handle to go Over that total. However, the Buffaloes are also the most-bet team to go Under the win total in both tickets and handle.

How bettors are wagering on the Buffs could be attributed to the line shifting to 5.5 from 6.5 amid speculation about Deion Sanders' future as head coach.

Sanders, as we now know, is staying put. With that, bettors, as John Ewing highlights, are playing both sides of the ball when it comes to Colorado's win total.

Let's take a glance at some of Colorado's other odds at BetMGM as of Aug. 19 now that we're a little more than one week away from kick-off.

To win the National Championship

+25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

To win the Big 12 title

+2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

To make the College Football Playoff

+2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Colorado regular-season wins

Over 5.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Under 5.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

How will Colorado fare in 2025, especially considering the team will be without the play-making abilities of Shedeur Sanders and without two-way talent Travis Hunter?

"I don't see them taking a huge step back," FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt told Colin Cowherd. "They've recruited at a very high level. Deion has done a really great job of trying to reload."

Joel Klatt on what he expects to see from Deion Sanders' Colorado team this season

As noted above, Geoff Schwartz has a different perspective and is wagering on the Buffs' regression.

"It seems untenable for Deion & Co. to have the same success this season that they had in 2024," Schwartz wrote. "This is a new offense that can't be bailed out by Sanders or Hunter. It's stagnant. There’s no motion.

"The defense improved greatly last season, but this year, that unit will rely on its returning defensive-line depth, mixed with all new linebackers.

"The team just isn’t as talented this season. I think Under 5.5 is still a play if you missed out on the 6.5."

