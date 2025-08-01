College Football 2025 App State Football Predictions: Mountaineers Ranked 96th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Appalachian State lands in my Ultimate 136.

App State ranking: 96

Last year’s ranking: 40

Top player: RB Kanye Roberts: Rushed for 1,155 in three seasons and 10 touchdowns at Appalachian State; recorded 574 all-purpose yards in eight games last season.

[App State's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: Head coach Dowell Loggains is in a spot to shock some folks. After 21 years in the NFL, it took him no time to get South Carolina going. He turned quarterback LaNorris Sellers into a bona fide NFL Draft darling and now looks to do the same with signal-callers AJ Swann (LSU) and JJ Kohl (Iowa State). If wideout Jaden Barnes can be the 1,000-yard receiver at App State that he was at Austin Peay, Loggains can turn up the heat in the Sun Belt this season.

App State Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-160) Under 5.5 (+130)

