College Football 2024 Western Michigan football predictions: Ranked No. 113 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Western Michigan Broncos Ranking: 113/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 12th in Mid-American Conference (+650 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Massachusetts (112), Rice (111), San Jose State (110), Sam Houston State (109), Navy (108)

Teams behind them: East Carolina (114), Nevada (115), North Texas (116), Ohio (117), New Mexico (118)

[Western Michigan 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Lance Taylor is in Year 2. He's already on his fourth coordinator. That kind of change can't help continuity, and it's likely to get you beat if players don't pick up the new scheme in a hurry.

They bring back their leading passer, Hayden Wolff, but that ain’t saying much as he only threw for 1,505 yards. The run-game could be promising, however, with leading rusher Jalen Buckley coming off a 1,005-yard, 10-TD season.

A program that lost seven games by 13 points or more and four by 24 or more was lucky to finish 4-8. Hang this on the bulletin board, Broncos.

Western Michigan's Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-115) Under 6.5 (115)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]





share