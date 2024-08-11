College Football
2024 Utah football predictions: Ranked No. 12 by RJ Young
Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:45 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Utah Utes Ranking: 12/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 1st in Big 12 (+320 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Oklahoma (11), Missouri (10), Alabama (9), Michigan (8), LSU (7)
Teams behind them: Tennessee (13), Penn State (14), Oklahoma State (15), Notre Dame (16), USC (17)

[Utah 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: This is a bet on Kyle Whittingham and Cam Rising. 

With Rising at quarterback, Utah played in back-to-back Rose Bowls with back-to-back Pac-12 titles. The Utes return 15 starters from last season, including Brant Kuithe, who might be the best tight end in the league.

As for the Utes' schedule, a Week 4 road matchup against Oklahoma State could be a preview of the Big 12 title game, especially if Rising and outstanding wideout Dorian Singer form a partnership. With Kuithe, Mycah Pittman and Micah Bernard — who will be backed up by 1,100-yard Idaho rusher Anthony Woods — all expected to play major roles in the offense, there's no reason to believe this team can't become the second team to go undefeated under Whittingham.

No one knows how to win quite like Whittingham. He is one of only three coaches in modern history to put together a 13-0 record and stay at the same school for 10-plus years. The other two? Bob Stoops and Nick Saban.

Utah Win Total Odds: Over 9.5 (-145) Under 9.5 (+125)

