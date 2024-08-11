College Football
2024 Texas Tech football predictions: Ranked No. 34 by RJ Young
2024 Texas Tech football predictions: Ranked No. 34 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:58 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Texas Tech Red Raiders ranking: 34/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 8th in Big 12 (+1400 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Maryland (33), SMU (32), Nebraska (31), North Carolina State (30), Arkansas (29)
Teams behind them: Louisville (35), Rutgers (36), Memphis (37), Auburn (38), James Madison (39)

[Texas Tech 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: For Tech, it’s about starting the way you finish. After beginning the season 4-5, the Red Raiders won their last four in a row. He’s got 14 starters returning to that team, including star running back Tajh Brooks, who rushed for 1,538 yards last season. One reason for that is inconsistency at QB. With Tyler Shough’s season-ending leg injury, Behren Morton got eight of the last nine starts with 1,757 yards, 15 TDs and eight picks during that time.

Ben Roberts is the triggerman on Tim DeRuyter’s Red Raider defense: As a redshirt freshman last year, he accounted for 107 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one INT.

Texas Tech's Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115)

