2024 Old Dominion football predictions: Ranked No. 73 by RJ Young
2024 Old Dominion football predictions: Ranked No. 73 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Old Dominion Monarchs Ranking: 73/134

Conference ranking: 11th in Sun Belt (+3000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Minnesota (72), Marshall (71), South Florida (70), UNLV (69), California (68)
Teams behind them: UCLA (74), Northwestern (75), Houston (76), Miami of Ohio (77), Mississippi State (78)

RJ's take: Ricky Rahne flipped 1-11 ODU into a 6-7 program in 2020 that looked like it was on a path to winning year after year. In 2024, he's 15-23 and the thought of being a perennial Sun Belt title contender has made like Tigger and bounced. Bowl-eligibility is where they live: Get to 6-6 at the end and see where you're going to play postseason ball in the first half of December.

He brings back QB Grant Wilson and talented receiver Kelby Williams, who caught 26 passes for an average of 17.4 yards per catch. He also brought in two former P4 RBs in Aaron Young and Bryce Duke, who perhaps help them win those one-score games they lost (5). Then we can talk about contending for the title.

Then there's All-Slept-On LB Jason Henderson, who had 170 tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks last season, and 186 tackles, 10 for loss and a sack in 2022.

Old Dominion's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-110) Under 4.5 (-120)

