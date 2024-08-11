College Football
2024 North Texas football predictions: Ranked No. 116 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 North Texas football predictions: Ranked No. 116 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:41 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

North Texas Mean Green Ranking: 116/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 10th in American Athletic (+2000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Nevada (115), East Carolina (114), Western Michigan (113), UMass (112), Rice (111)
Teams behind them: Ohio (117), New Mexico (118), Tulsa (119), Buffalo (120), Central Michigan (121)

[North Texas 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: I know Eric Morris can coach because I saw what he did with Incarnate Word in 2021, including introducing the college football world to Cameron Ward, who was one of the five most coveted transfers of the 2024 cycle.

His task is to bring UNT back to the back-to-back nine-win heights of the 2010s. With former OU and TCU QB Chandler Morris throwing passes to Blair Conwright and Landon Sides, the return of RB Ikaika Ragsdale — 890 scrimmage yards in 2023 — Morris has enough on offense to compete.

Defensively? Totally different story. UNT ranked 131st out of 133 teams in 2023, 110th in 2022.

North Texas' Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-145) Under 5.5 (+115)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes