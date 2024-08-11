College Football 2024 North Texas football predictions: Ranked No. 116 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

North Texas Mean Green Ranking: 116/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 10th in American Athletic (+2000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Nevada (115), East Carolina (114), Western Michigan (113), UMass (112), Rice (111)

Teams behind them: Ohio (117), New Mexico (118), Tulsa (119), Buffalo (120), Central Michigan (121)

[North Texas 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: I know Eric Morris can coach because I saw what he did with Incarnate Word in 2021, including introducing the college football world to Cameron Ward, who was one of the five most coveted transfers of the 2024 cycle.

His task is to bring UNT back to the back-to-back nine-win heights of the 2010s. With former OU and TCU QB Chandler Morris throwing passes to Blair Conwright and Landon Sides, the return of RB Ikaika Ragsdale — 890 scrimmage yards in 2023 — Morris has enough on offense to compete.

Defensively? Totally different story. UNT ranked 131st out of 133 teams in 2023, 110th in 2022.

North Texas' Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-145) Under 5.5 (+115)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share