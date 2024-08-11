College Football 2024 Navy football predictions: Ranked No. 108 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Navy Midshipmen Ranking: 108/134

Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here

Conference ranking: 7th in American Athletic Conference (+4000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Connecticut (107), Southern Miss (106), Hawaii (105), Utah State (104), San Diego State (103)

Teams behind them: Sam Houston State (109), San Jose State (110), Rice (111), Massachusetts (112), Western Michigan (113)

Navy 2024 schedule

The Midshipmen scoring offense was awful — 125th — nine spots ahead of dead last and still seven spots ahead of Iowa (131 out of 133).

An offense with a pulse would be a remarkable improvement for Brian Newberry in Year 2. To do that, he hired former Mercer head coach Drew Cronic after he led the Bears to an FCS playoff appearance for the first time in school history.

Defensively, Justin Reed is a playmaker and the team responds to him. When he recorded at least two tackles for loss, forced fumble or pass breakup, Navy was 3-0. They also allowed just 10 points per game in those wins.

Navy Midshipmens' Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+115) Under 5.5 (-145)

