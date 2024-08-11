College Football 2024 LSU football predictions: Ranked No. 7 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LSU Tigers ranking: 7/134



Conference ranking: 4th in SEC (+1000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Ole Miss (6), Florida State (5), Oregon (4), Texas (3), Georgia (2)

Teams behind them: Michigan (8), Alabama (9), Missouri (10), Oklahoma (11), Utah (12)



RJ's take: The Heisman winner is gone. The offensive coordinator who created the Heisman winner is gone. The top two wideouts are gone. Just 12 starters return from a 10-3 LSU squad that ranked No. 1 in scoring offense, and was a shambles defensively. But the Bayou Bengals remain talented. They simply need a new talisman — all aboard the Nuss Bus.

Given Garrett Nussmeier’s ability, showcased in the Reliaquest Bowl against Wisconsin, and Kyren Lacy’s speed downfield, and the best offensive tackle tandem in the sport in Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., the worry isn’t whether Brian Kelly’s squad will score but whether new LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker can keep opponents from scoring.

LSU gave up 28 points a game last year, including 30 to A&M, 31 to Arkansas, 35 to Florida, 39 to Missouri, 42 to Bama, 45 to Florida State and 55 to Ole Miss.

When the Bayou Bengals see USC in Week 1, they will see tape of a Lincoln Riley offense that has scored 40 points or more points in 52 percent of games he’s head coached (48).

LSU Win Total Odds: Over 9 (-120) Under 9 (+100)

