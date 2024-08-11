College Football
2024 Georgia State football predictions: Ranked No. 92 by RJ Young
College Football

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:51 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Georgia State Panthers Ranking: 92/134

Conference ranking: 12th in Sun Belt (+5000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Pittsburgh (91), Air Force (90), Virginia (89), Purdue (88), Illinois (87)
Teams behind them: Washington State (93), Bowling Green (94), Northern Illinois (95), Colorado State (96), Indiana (97)

RJ's take: Like Chip Kelly left being head coach at UCLA to become an assistant at Ohio State, former Panthers coach Shawn Elliot looked at his job, the turnover, the state of the sport, and decided to take a step down to coach tight ends at South Carolina after fighting to finish 7-6 but having lost more games than he won (42-49).

In Dell McGee, GSU has one of the best recruiters of the past 10 years. But he did that at Georgia, where the resources were considerable. And Georgia State is a league where most games are a fistfight. 

McGee needs to find out who his QB will be — Zach Gibson from Georgia Tech or Christian Veilleux from Pitt — and hope the other transfers he's brought in can help him right away.

Georgia State Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+115) Under 4.5 (-145)

