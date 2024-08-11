College Football 2024 Eastern Michigan football predictions: Ranked No. 129 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Eastern Michigan Eagles Ranking: 129/134

Conference ranking: 10th in Mid-American (+3000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Charlotte (128), Ball State (127), UTEP (126), Louisiana Tech (125), Florida International (124)

Teams behind them: Temple (130), Kent State (131), Akron (132), Kennesaw State (133), Louisiana-Monroe (134)

RJ's take: Just nine starters on both sides return to the pride of Ypsilanti, Michigan. But Chris Creighton knows how to make a good team. They went 6-7 in 2023 but have made six bowl games in eight years. He's got former Power 4 players in the backfield in QB Cole Snyder (Colorado), RB Delbert Mimms III (North Carolina State) and one on the line of scrimmage in former Florida tight end Johnathan Odom.

And they need help. EMU averaged just 19.5 points per game last year — 120th in the country in scoring offense. But good things are expected for the future at the newly renamed Crosby Field, named for EMU alumni Maxx and Rachel Crosby, who donated $1 million to the athletic department in 2023.

Eastern Michigan's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-135) Under 4.5 (+105)

