College Football 2024 East Carolina football predictions: Ranked No. 114 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 6:19 p.m. ET

East Carolina Pirates Ranking: 114/134

Conference ranking: 10th in American Athletic Conference (+1800 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Western Michigan (113), UMass (112), Rice (111), San Jose State (110), Sam Houston State (109)

Teams behind them: Nevada (115), North Texas (116), Ohio (117), New Mexico (118), Tulsa (119)

RJ's take: 2-10 in 2023 didn't get it done, and unless the Pirates find a way to develop their existing talent, it could be a repeat of last season.

Mike Houston is gonna look to defensive coordinator Blake Harrell to buoy the team with defensive tackles D’Anta Johnson and Chad Stephens back. They combined for 19 tackles for loss last season.

At quarterback, it's let the best man win with Michigan State transfer Karin Houser, Georgia State transfer Bryson Harrison and Missouri transfer Jake Garcia battling for the Week 1 start.

East Carolina's Win Total Odds: Over 6 (-135) Under 6 (+105)

