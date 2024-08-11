College Football 2024 Connecticut football predictions: Ranked No. 107 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Connecticut Huskies Ranking: 107/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: Independent

Teams ahead of them: Southern Miss (106), Hawaii (105), Utah State (104), San Diego State (103), UAB (102)

Teams behind them: Navy (108), Sam Houston State (109), San Jose State (110), Rice (111), UMass (112)

[UConn 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: While Sione Vaki was turning heads as a safety-turned-running back at Utah, Cam Edwards did the same with a move from safety to tailback, resulting in 149 rushing yards against South Florida, 102 against Massachusetts and leading the team with 618.

The schedule is Charmin ultra soft with P4 opponents Maryland, Duke, Wake Forest and Syracuse. 6-6 is within reach for the best basketball school in the FBS.

Connecticut's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-130) Under 4.5 (+100)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]





