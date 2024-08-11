2024 Connecticut football predictions: Ranked No. 107 by RJ Young
Connecticut Huskies Ranking: 107/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: Independent
Teams ahead of them: Southern Miss (106), Hawaii (105), Utah State (104), San Diego State (103), UAB (102)
Teams behind them: Navy (108), Sam Houston State (109), San Jose State (110), Rice (111), UMass (112)
RJ's take: While Sione Vaki was turning heads as a safety-turned-running back at Utah, Cam Edwards did the same with a move from safety to tailback, resulting in 149 rushing yards against South Florida, 102 against Massachusetts and leading the team with 618.
The schedule is Charmin ultra soft with P4 opponents Maryland, Duke, Wake Forest and Syracuse. 6-6 is within reach for the best basketball school in the FBS.
Connecticut's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-130) Under 4.5 (+100)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?