College Football 2024 Coastal Carolina football predictions: Ranked No. 60 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Ranking: 60/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 6th in Sun Belt (+1600 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Western Kentucky (59), Virginia Tech (58), Cincinnati (57), Arizona State (56), Texas State (55)

Teams behind them: South Carolina (61), South Alabama (62), Baylor (63), Georgia Southern (64), Arkansas State (65)

[Coastal Carolina 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: Tim Beck lost Coastal legend Grayson McCall to injury after seven games and still won eight.

Whether it's Michigan State’s Noah Kim, incumbent Ethan Vasko or North Carolina transfer Tad Hudson, somebody gets to throw the ball to First Team All-He-Down-There-Somewhere wideout Andre Jones, who, at 6-foot-4, averaged 22.7 yards per catch at Eastern New Mexico. (The Cardinal Direction State schools keep putting out hitters.)

Coastal Carolina's Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+105) Under 6.5 (-135)

