College Football 2024 BYU football predictions: Ranked No. 48 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:06 p.m. ET

BYU Cougars Ranking: 48/134

Conference ranking: 11th in Big 12 (+12000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: TCU (47), North Carolina (46), Louisiana (45), Boise State (44), Florida (43)

Teams behind them: UTSA (49), Troy (50), Duke (51), Fresno State (52), Georgia Tech (53)

RJ's take: Kalani Sitake returns 14 starters from his 2023 squad, and as hardcore college football fans know, BYU players routinely average an age of 22 years old. For perspective, Lamar Jackson was 21 when he entered the NFL.

Of course, Cougar fans don’t like it when you bring up the average age of their roster. But if they make the Big 12 title game this season, it will be because they did it the hard way, with games against the four best teams in the conference.

BYU Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+105) Under 4.5 (-125)

