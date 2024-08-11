College Football
2024 Bowling Green football predictions: Ranked No. 94 by RJ Young
Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:50 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Bowling Green Falcons Ranking: 94/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 2nd in the Mid-American Conference (+700 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Washington State (93), Georgia State (92), Pittsburgh (91), Air Force (90), Virginia (89)
Teams behind them: Northern Illinois (95), Colorado State (96), Indiana (97), Stanford (98), Vanderbilt (99)

[Bowling Green 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: Damn near beat Toledo. Showed up with the ski mask and made Georgia Tech put the money in the bag. Former Missouri and Indiana starter Connor Bazelak is back at quarterback and corner Jordan Oladokun is a dude (four INTs in 2023). 

If Bazelak can turn his connection with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. into one that feels more like fiber optics rather than shoddy WiFi, Scotty Loeffler might force us to say something nice. Fannin is Brock Bowers at the G5 level with 44 catches for 624 yards and six TDs. Feed the matchup monster. Feed The Fannin.

Bowling Green's Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+105) Under 6.5 (-135)

in this topic
