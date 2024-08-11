College Football
2024 Boise State football predictions: Ranked No. 44 by RJ Young
Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:03 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Boise State Broncos ranking: 44/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 2nd in Mountain West (-110 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Florida (43), Liberty (42), Colorado (41), Appalachian State (40), James Madison (39)
Teams behind them: Louisiana (45), UNC (46), TCU (47), BYU (48), UTSA (49)

[Boise State 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: With former USC and five-star QB Malachi Nelson joining, one of the G5’s best chances to win First Team All-American honors in Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos will have a backfield fit to challenge for the conference title.

Jeanty tallied 1,926 yards from scrimmage with 19 TDs in 2023. As the kiddos say, he's one of them 1s: you know him when you got him, and you ain't no one else got anything like him.

That’s how you hunt in the offseason, BSU coach Spencer Danielson. You keep the program’s best player and nab one of the best recruits in the 2023 class after he got a little pissy and mean over not being handed QB1 at the University of South Central, A.K.A., USC.

Boise State has a Week 2 date with the Ducks. That will reveal much about whether the Mountain West will see the Broncos get buck.

Boise State Broncos' Win Total Odds: Over 9 (-150) Under 9 (+120)

